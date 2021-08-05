UBS Group AG Sells 1,376 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

