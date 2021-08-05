UBS Group AG Has $29,000 Position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

FTAG stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.07. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

