UBS Group AG Buys New Stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTBP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.35. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.58). Equities research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

