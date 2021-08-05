UBS Group AG Acquires 1,236 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 340,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

