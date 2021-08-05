Ubiq Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $9,027.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.29 or 0.07160476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.21 or 0.01371882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00361547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00135309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.69 or 0.00628386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00359507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.07 or 0.00305779 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

