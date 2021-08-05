Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s (TKGBY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of TKGBY opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

