TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TUI stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

