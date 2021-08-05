TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.01. TSR shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 17,282 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.02.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,883 shares of company stock worth $290,956. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

