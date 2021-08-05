TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.01. TSR shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 17,282 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.02.
In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,883 shares of company stock worth $290,956. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
