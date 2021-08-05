Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 737 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 19.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 317,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.06. 213,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,063. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $406.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

