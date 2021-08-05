Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,099 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,054,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,164,000 after buying an additional 891,492 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.70. 54,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

