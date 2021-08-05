Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,060 shares of company stock valued at $249,903,983. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,733.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,571.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

