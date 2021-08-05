Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $977,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.02 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

