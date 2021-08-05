Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $751,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.62. 57,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $130.48 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

