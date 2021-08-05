Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,270. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.