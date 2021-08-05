Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

