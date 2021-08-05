Truist Securiti Weighs in on SBA Communications Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.14.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $349.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.23. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $350.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $297,815,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,475,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

