Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

TREX stock opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,036.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

