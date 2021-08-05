Truist Boosts HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $110.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price increased by Truist from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

HCI opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $856.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $103.44.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

