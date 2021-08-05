Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 527389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.