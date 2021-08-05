Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 527389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2308283 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.