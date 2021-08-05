TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.20-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. 43,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.45. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

