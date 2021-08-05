Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Shares of ADS opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.26.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

