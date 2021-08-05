Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $266.42 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

