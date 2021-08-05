Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $297.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

