Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $320,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

IOVA opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.