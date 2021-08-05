Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $186.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

