Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Acquires $52,100.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.