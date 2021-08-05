TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TransMedics Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $769.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

