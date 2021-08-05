Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.
Shares of TBIO stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
