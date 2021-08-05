Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

