Transform Wealth LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $103.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.