Transform Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $86.28 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.