Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 660 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $382.12 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.