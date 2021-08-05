TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

