Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 917 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $403.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.33. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $405.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

