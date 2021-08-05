Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 6,871 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.