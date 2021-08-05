Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 263 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

