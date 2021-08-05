Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 109 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

