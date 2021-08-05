Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $336.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.34 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.83.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

