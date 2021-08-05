Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $214.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.62.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $200.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

