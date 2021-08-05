Traders Buy Large Volume of Perrigo Call Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,030 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the average daily volume of 617 call options.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 692.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $48,130,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.77 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.