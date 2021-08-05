Towerpoint Wealth LLC Takes $243,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.88. 704,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,691. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.