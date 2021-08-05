Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 695,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,276,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

