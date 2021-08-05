Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 47 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $386.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

