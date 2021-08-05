TitanSwap Price Tops $6.37 on Top Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00016774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $339.99 million and $17.74 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00061006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00952566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00097134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044025 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

