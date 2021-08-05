TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 1,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. 292,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,779. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.