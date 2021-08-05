TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 193,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,313. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.