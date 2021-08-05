TimeScale Financial Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. 20,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.34. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

