TimeScale Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.55. 16,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,037. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $111.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.95.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.