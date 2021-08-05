TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $18.72 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,529,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,198,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.41. 412,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,230,137. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

