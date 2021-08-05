Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,969 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

