Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $517.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

